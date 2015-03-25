Bears release Zbikowski, Moore along with 12 other players

The Chicago Bears have released veteran safety Tom Zbikowski and defensive end Kyle Moore, along with 12 other players.

A Notre Dame product and a third-round pick by Baltimore in the 2008 draft, Zbikowski has appeared in 64 games with 25 starts over five seasons with the Ravens from 2008 to 2011 and Indianapolis in 2012.

Moore spent his first two seasons with Tampa Bay and the past two with Buffalo, making seven starts last year.

The moves were announced on Sunday. The Bears also released receiver Devin Aromashodu, running back Curtis Brinkley, defensive tackle Eric Foster, offensive tackle A.J. Lindeman, center P.J. Lonergan, safety Derrick Martin, tight end Gabe Miller, tight end Leonard Pope, defensive tackle Brent Russell, linebacker Patrick Trahan, punter Tress Way and linebacker Lawrence Wilson.