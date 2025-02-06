Bears owner Virginia McCaskey dead at 102

Virginia McCaskey, the longtime principal owner of the Chicago Bears, has died. She was 102.

McCaskey controlled Chicago's NFL franchise since 1983, when she inherited ownership following the death of her father and team founder George Halas. George was also the first person to serve as the Bears coach.

The McCaskey family provided a statement via the Bears, saying McCaskey lived a "full" life.

"While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth," the statement read.

"She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans."

The Bears won the franchise's lone Super Bowl with McCaskey at the helm. Chicago defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 20, thanks in large part to the "Monsters of the Midway" — a nickname referencing the Bears' acclaimed 1985 defense.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement shortly after the passing of McCaskey was announced.

"Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity," Goodell said. "Faith, family, and football – in that order – were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always 'do the right thing.' The Bears that her father started meant the world to her and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world."

Virginia's son, George McCaskey, currently serves as the Bears chairman — a position his brother Michael McCaskey held until 2011.

She was born Virginia Marion Halas in 1923 in Chicago. She went on to study business management at Drexel University in Philadelphia. She married Ed McCaskey in 1943. In 1986, Ed reflected on the similarities Virginia shared with her father.

"She has her father's chin, her father's determination," he told the Chicago Tribune in 1986.

The couple eventually had 11 children together. Ed passed away in 2008. Virginia was the longest tenured owner in any of the U.S. major sports leagues.

