Bears' NFL Draft picks Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze already best friends after hilarious interaction in Detroit

The Chicago Bears' two top 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft are already best friends.

Caleb Williams, the new face of the Bears' franchise after the USC quarterback was taken first overall in the NFL Draft, was in the green room when Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was taken No. 9 overall by Chicago.

The Bears, who are already loaded with offensive playmakers like Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift, took Odunze to give Williams as much firepower as he can handle.

Thanks to the Bears' social media team, fans saw Williams and Odunze participate in a giant bro hug as they celebrated being new teammates.

"Rome Odunze!" Williams was seen crashing a media session over Zoom that Odunze was in. "Let’s do it baby!"

"Let’s do it!" Odunze says. "We finna turn up man."

Then, the two hilariously started practicing how they would be celebrating touchdown passes.

"I’m ready baby," Williams said while dapping up Odunze one last time. "Let’s have fun doing it."

Williams and Odunze will continue building that chemistry on Friday morning, when they are expected to head to the Bears' facility to get acclimated with their new team.

While Williams was always expected to be a Bear, as he was the top quarterback prospect for months leading up to Thursday night, there was some talk Odunze would be taken with the No. 9 pick. However, there were many options that could have happened in between those picks that would have made Odunze unavailable.

However, there were no crazy trades from teams outside the top 10 as predicted, and Odunze was there for the taking. GM Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears' front office were all smiles, as they got the two picks they wanted on day one.

Those two picks are already the best of friends.

