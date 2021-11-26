Bears coach Matt Nagy on crucial win over Lions: 'I can’t ask for anything more'

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy came into the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions with uncertainty about his future with the organization mounting.

Nagy was linked to reports earlier in the week that claimed he was going to get fired after the Lions game. ESPN shot down the report, saying Nagy was told the initial rumors were untrue. Regardless, Nagy and the Bears needed a win Thursday against the winless Lions and did just that.

Thanks to mismanagement at the end of the game, Andy Dalton led an 18-play drive that was capped off with a game-winning field goal from Cairo Santos. Chicago won the game 16-14.

"As far as the game, the only thing I can do is give complete appreciation and thanks to the players and coaches. I can’t ask for anything more. I mean, this is a special group across the board. You know, obviously stating the obvious, we’ve been through some stuff. Distractions the last couple days, but it just proves to who they are, you know what I mean? What type of fighters they are, what type of winners they are," Nagy said after the game.

"There’s just an appreciation that I and we as coaches have for them because they’re the ones that had to go out and do it today. You know, when you look at the game, I want to compliment Detroit. I know it’s not easy. But at the same point and time, I know that they’ve got great coaches and great players and that was a difficult game. Guys stepping up for us, across the board."

He credited the team for fighting through "distractions."

"I think everybody understands with the distractions that we had, that we fought through it. So, there was a report that came out that was false and that’s where it started. And then we had practice and we continued with our days. We had our practices like we normally would, and I cleared it up with the team. As I think everybody is aware, the next day [Bears Chairman George McCaskey] came in and had a good talk with the team and confirmed that that wasn’t true. And then we went about our business."

The Bears moved to 4-7 with the win. Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak.