Chicago Bears fan chows down on pumpkin pie during game vs. New York Giants

A Chicago Bears fan decided to treat himself to a Thanksgiving delight Sunday as his favorite team took on the New York Giants.

The fan was captured on video taking out a pumpkin pie and a can of whipped cream to have himself a bit of a meal as the Bears and the Giants were playing at Soldier Field.

Ernest Wilkins, who posted the video of the man devouring the pumpkin pie, also appeared to get a slice and it definitely tasted better since the Bears got the win over the Giants, 19-14.

Chicago pulled out the close victory to improve to 5-6 on the season heading into a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Mitchell Trubisky was 25-for-41 with 278 passing yards, a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions.

Allen Robinson II caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Miller also had six catches for himself and recorded 77 receiving yards.

The Bears remain in the hunt for the second NFC Wild Card spot. The team is three games behind the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in the win column in the NFC North division. They are also four games behind the Seattle Seahawks for the top wild-card spot. The Bears also sit behind the Los Angeles Rams as well.

It will be a long road for the Bears to get back to the playoffs, but it’s not impossible.