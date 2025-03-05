Bears to acquire All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in trade with Chiefs: reports

The Chicago Bears continue to fortify their offensive line.

The Bears acquired two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

For the Chiefs, trading Thuney was reportedly a financial decision as the 32-year-old guard has a cap charge of nearly $27 million, something they couldn’t afford. The Chiefs freed up $16 million in much-needed salary cap space to address other needs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thuney slid over to left tackle last season for the Chiefs, offering much-needed stability for quarterback Patrick Mahomes down the stretch after other players struggled at the position.

He has been an invaluable member of two different dynasties, as he won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and then two with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While losing Thuney, the Chiefs franchise tagged right guard Trey Smith on Tuesday, ensuring the star lineman would not hit free agency.

SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVER CORPS SET FOR MAJOR SHAKEUP AFTER STAR'S REPORTED TRADE REQUEST, TEAMMATE'S RELEASE

Mike Caliendo is a candidate for the Chiefs to replace Thuney at left guard, as Caliendo played left guard down the stretch after Thuney switched to left tackle.

Thuney is the second offensive lineman the Bears have reportedly acquired in as many days.

The Bears reportedly sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to acquire Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

With the acquisitions of both Thuney and Jackson, the Bears have fortified their interior offensive line for quarterback Caleb Williams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reinforcements are much-needed for Williams, as he was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, getting dropped behind the line of scrimmage 68 times.

Prior to playing last season with the Rams, Jackson spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions, where now Bears head coach Ben Johnson was his offensive coordinator in Detroit.

Johnson understands the importance of a strong offensive line, as his offense in Detroit was predicated on the strength of their offensive line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.