Baylor AD, CFP chair Mack Rhoades takes 'leave of absence' after verbal, physical altercation, new allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six days after our report on Baylor AD and CFP Chairman Mack Rhoades putting his hands on a player before the Arizona State game, followed by a physical altercation with an assistant coach, he is officially taking a "leave of absence" from his job.

The news also comes just two days following his appearance on the College Football Playoff rankings show, where he did not comment on the investigation that took place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rhoades was at the center of a school investigation into an alleged verbal and physical altercation with a football player and assistant coach.

Now, OutKick can report new allegations were presented to the school on Nov. 10, which do not involve Title IX, student welfare or NCAA rules. They also do not involve the football program.

The circumstances around Mack Rhoades have only intensified over the past month, with Rhoades skipping a prominent booster dinner on Wednesday night as well.

Incident With Player, Assistant Coach By Rhoades

OutKick spoke to numerous sources regarding this incident, and are protecting their identities because of fear of future retribution regarding this matter.

On Sept. 20, as Baylor was preparing to play Arizona State in a Big 12 conference game, tight end Michael Trigg was preparing to take the field for the opening series against the Sun Devils. As part of the uniform that day, Trigg was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt that was being used to cover a brace he was wearing on his shoulder.

EX-NFL STAR ADMONISHES COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAMS INVOLVED IN RAUCOUS MELEE

Sources tell OutKick that athletic director Mack Rhoades went up to Trigg as the ball was being kicked off to start the game, and while putting his hands on the player asked him ‘What the f--- are you wearing that yellow shirt for?'. Along the sidelines before the game, multiple assistants were around when this incident occurred, as it occurred in a brief span of time.

On Thursday, Baylor athletics released a statement to OutKick regarding the decision from Rhoades.

"Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades is on a leave of absence for personal reasons, effective November 12. The University will decline to comment further at this time."

After the incident with Michael Trigg, the Baylor AD then physically accosted an assistant coach in front of athletic staff members, along with family members of the coach.

Multiple witnesses tell OutKick that while Trigg went to be with his family, an assistant coach was visiting with his family, when AD Mack Rhoades allegedly came up from behind and grabbed the assistant's arm and, subsequently, his shoulder and neck area. According to sources, Rhoades then allegedly proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach.

There is video evidence of this from different angles that OutKick has seen.

Investigation Was Launched Into Mack Rhoades

OutKick obtained HR complaints filed in response to the incident, which are filed anonymously to protect their identities that did shed light on the incident in question regarding the student athlete.

According to multiple sources, an investigation into the incident was launched, where football staff members and athletic department staffers present during both instances were questioned regarding the incident.

Now, after Baylor did not deny any of the allegations laid out in an email, and said that Rhoades was remorseful for his emotions getting the best of him, with the school saying appropriate actions were taken, Rhoades is stepping away from the program.

University officials did launch an investigation into this matter, with the alleged actions of Mack Rhoades being the focal point. There were multiple witnesses to the second incident in question, as staff members of the AD recognized that this was playing out in a public setting, and the optics of this would not be good.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The athletic department will be run by Co-Interim AD's, in Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall.

OutKick has reached out to the College Football Playoff committee for comment regarding the situation.