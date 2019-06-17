Baseball fan enjoys giant tub of mayonnaise during minor league game

Hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks are all baseball stadium staples. But mayonnaise?

Cameras during a Memphis Redbirds game caught one fan snacking on a jar of mayonnaise in the stands Saturday as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate took on the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Redbirds’ Twitter account posted several videos of the unnamed fan snacking on the condiment. The team also noted in the fifth inning the man had been eating the mayo for about 91 minutes.

It’s also worth noting the man was eating mayonnaise straight out of the tub with no chips or sandwich in sight.

The Aviators ended up winning the International League game, 8-4.