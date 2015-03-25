Baltimore Ravens Franchise
1996 — LB Ray Lewis 1st-B.
2002 — S Ed Reed 1st.
2003 — LB Terrell Suggs 1st-A.
2006 — DT Haloti Ngata 1st; P Sam Koch 6th-A.
2007 — G-T Marshai Yanda 3rd-B.
2008 — QB Joe Flacco 1st; RB Ray Rice 2nd.
2009 — OT Michael Oher 1st; LB Paul Kruger 2nd; CB Cary Williams.
2010 — NT Terrence Cody 2nd-B; TE Ed Dickson 3rd; TE Dennis Pitta 4th; WR David Reed 5th-A; DE Arthur Jones 5th-B; OT Ramon Harewood 6th.
2011 — CB Jimmy Smith 1st; WR Torrey Smith 2nd; WR Tandon Dozz 4th; CB Chykie Brown 5th-A; DE Pernell McPhee 5th-B; QB Tyrod Taylor 6th; RB Anthony Allen 7th.
2012 — LB Courtney Upshaw 2nd-A; G-T Kelechi Osemele 2nd-B; G-C Gino Gradkowski 4th; CB Asa Jackson 5th; DE DeAngelo Tyson 7th.
2009 — LB Dannell Ellerbe.
2010 — LS Morgan Cox; LB Art McClellan.
2011 — LB Josh Bynes; DT Bryan Hall; OT Bryant McKinnie.
2012 — S Omar Brown; S Sean Considine; CB Corey Graham; LB Adrian Hamilton; WR Jacoby Jones; NT Ma'ake Kemoeatu; RB Bernard Pierce; WR Deonte Thompson; K Justin Tucker.
2008 — LB Brendon Ayanbadejo (Chicago)
2009 — C Matt Birk (Minnesota)
2011 — FB Vonta Leach (Houston); S Bernard Pollard (Houston)
2012 — TE Billy Bajema (St. Louis); S James Ihedigbo (New England); G Bobbie Williams (Cincinnati)
2010 — WR Anquan Boldin (Arizona)