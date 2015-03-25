Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Baltimore Ravens Franchise

By | Associated Press

1996 — LB Ray Lewis 1st-B.

2002 — S Ed Reed 1st.

2003 — LB Terrell Suggs 1st-A.

2006 — DT Haloti Ngata 1st; P Sam Koch 6th-A.

2007 — G-T Marshai Yanda 3rd-B.

2008 — QB Joe Flacco 1st; RB Ray Rice 2nd.

2009 — OT Michael Oher 1st; LB Paul Kruger 2nd; CB Cary Williams.

2010 — NT Terrence Cody 2nd-B; TE Ed Dickson 3rd; TE Dennis Pitta 4th; WR David Reed 5th-A; DE Arthur Jones 5th-B; OT Ramon Harewood 6th.

2011 — CB Jimmy Smith 1st; WR Torrey Smith 2nd; WR Tandon Dozz 4th; CB Chykie Brown 5th-A; DE Pernell McPhee 5th-B; QB Tyrod Taylor 6th; RB Anthony Allen 7th.

2012 — LB Courtney Upshaw 2nd-A; G-T Kelechi Osemele 2nd-B; G-C Gino Gradkowski 4th; CB Asa Jackson 5th; DE DeAngelo Tyson 7th.

2009 — LB Dannell Ellerbe.

2010 — LS Morgan Cox; LB Art McClellan.

2011 — LB Josh Bynes; DT Bryan Hall; OT Bryant McKinnie.

2012 — S Omar Brown; S Sean Considine; CB Corey Graham; LB Adrian Hamilton; WR Jacoby Jones; NT Ma'ake Kemoeatu; RB Bernard Pierce; WR Deonte Thompson; K Justin Tucker.

2008 — LB Brendon Ayanbadejo (Chicago)

2009 — C Matt Birk (Minnesota)

2011 — FB Vonta Leach (Houston); S Bernard Pollard (Houston)

2012 — TE Billy Bajema (St. Louis); S James Ihedigbo (New England); G Bobbie Williams (Cincinnati)

2010 — WR Anquan Boldin (Arizona)