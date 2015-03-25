Balanced attack helps Warriors humble Knicks

Stephen Curry didn't light up the Knicks for 54 points on Monday, but his Warriors rolled to a blowout win nonetheless.

Curry netted 26 points to lead Golden State in a 92-63 drubbing of New York, avenging the team's loss at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 27 despite the point guard's career high scoring night.

Klay Thompson added 23 points, while David Lee recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds after missing Saturday's loss to the Bucks with a right knee contusion. Lee was also two assists shy of a triple-double against his former team after missing the previous meeting.

"Not the greatest but I was able to come out and fight through it tonight," Lee said of his knee. "I didn't get to play against these guys in New York so I had to make up for it tonight."

Carmelo Anthony also returned from his own knee injury that cost him three games but was not as successful, hitting just 4-of-15 shots to finish with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Knicks had won three of four coming in, but shot an NBA season-low 27 percent from the field to open a five-game road trip on a sour note.

"The ball got stuck a lot," New York center Tyson Chandler said. "We didn't have much ball movement. We didn't have too many guys get into a rhythm. We had to force shots tonight and we missed them."

The Warriors led, 26-23 at the end of the first quarter and began pulling away by holding New York to 12 points in the second.

A 13-3 run late in the first half, capped by consecutive Lee buckets, made it a 17-point game, and the hosts took a healthy 50-35 lead into the locker room.

The margin reached 27 via an 11-0 flurry midway through the third. During the stretch, New York's J.R. Smith was ejected for a Flagrant Type 2 foul on Harrison Barnes. Barnes made 1-of-2 from the foul line, and Thompson followed with a pull-up jumper for a 67-40 advantage.

Golden State led 75-54 heading to a fourth quarter with the outcome already decided, improving to 3-2 on its seven-game homestand.

Game Notes

Lee leads the league with 42 double-doubles ... The Warriors, for the first time in franchise history, allowed 13-or-more threes in consecutive games coming in, but the Knicks connected on just 5-of-27 from long range ... The Knicks had won three in a row on the road, but have lost 10 of its last 11 visits to Oakland ... Chris Copeland led New York with 15 points.