Baker Mayfield's 5 touchdowns keep Bucs' playoff hopes alive in win over Panthers

Once again, the NFC South division title is going to come down to the wire for the four teams involved, meaning a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the leaders entering Week 17 – was crucial on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield was up to the task.

Mayfield delivered five touchdown passes, including two to trusty receiver Mike Evans, to lead the Bucs over the Carolina Panthers, 48-14, at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The Bucs improved to 9-7 on the season, and they will be watching "Sunday Night Football" intently as the Atlanta Falcons, who sit behind them in the division at 8-7, are on the road against the Washington Commanders.

Mayfield was having one of those days when it seemed no matter where the ball needed to be for his receivers, he got it there with pinpoint accuracy and strength.

He was 27-of-32 through the air for 359 yards with his five touchdown passes that began immediately when Evans capped the opening drive with a quick slant in the end zone for six points. Evans had eight catches for 97 yards to lead the Bucs through the air.

But Mayfield also found rookie wideout Jalen McMillan for two second-half touchdowns, as he continues to prove in this back half of the season that his quarterback can trust him in his inaugural season. He had five catches for 51 yards with the two scores.

And finally, Payne Durham, one of the tight ends picking up the slack for the injured Cade Otton, found pay dirt with one of his two catches on the day.

No one was able to get in on the ground for the Bucs, but it was Bucky Irving leading the charge there with 113 yards on 20 carries to set the tone.

The day also saw some special teams magic as the Bucs blocked a Panthers punt that J.J. Russell scooped up and ran back for a touchdown as part of Tampa Bay’s 21-0 second-half rout of their divisional foe.

Bryce Young and the Panthers initially matched the Bucs’ firepower to start the game, as Adam Thielen caught a touchdown pass on their opening drive to make it a 7-7 ballgame. Thielen would get another from Young later in the game as part of his five-catch, 110-yard day.

However, Tampa Bay’s defense turned it up in the second half, stopping any attempt from the Panthers to get back into the game.

Overall, Young finished 15-of-28 through the air for 203 yards with his two touchdowns to Thielen.

The Bucs head into Week 18 to face a depleted New Orleans Saints team, and they will hope the Falcons can pick up a loss somewhere in the next two weeks with Atlanta owning the season tiebreaker over them.

