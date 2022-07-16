Baker Mayfield's passion 'not necessarily a detriment,' QB's former head coach says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield found support from one of his former head coaches as he looks to revive his career after a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Freddie Kitchens, who was Mayfield’s offensive coordinator in 2018 and head coach in 2019 with the Browns, pushed back on those who criticize Mayfield’s passion and fire on the field.

Kitchens said it wasn’t a flaw in the quarterback’s game.

"I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It's not necessarily a detriment," Kitchens said in an interview on SiriusXM Radio Wednesday.

Kitchens, who serves as an analyst for South Carolina football, addressed Mayfield’s shoulder injury last season and the inability of the Browns to maintain coaching staffs.

"I think it’s definitely a factor when you start talking about different voices, different systems, different beliefs [and] philosophies," he said. "Playing quarterback, you have to have the same vision, and everything is your head coach and your coordinators. When that vision sometimes changes, it’s definitely a detriment."

The Browns traded their former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Panthers earlier this month.

Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns, leading Cleveland to a playoff win in 2020. It was their first playoff win since the 1994 season. It was also Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002 and first winning season since 2007.

His 2021 season was in disarray as he tried to play through injuries. In 14 games, he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.