Attorney rips USA Gymnastics amid lawsuit over alleged failure to protect athletes from sexual abuse

'Their conduct is shocking and despicable,' the attorney said of USA Gymnastics

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Lead attorney for Larry Nassar victims speaks out against USA Gymnastics for trans athlete policy handling Video

Lead attorney for Larry Nassar victims speaks out against USA Gymnastics for trans athlete policy handling

Attorney John Manly, who helped secure a $380 million settlement for U.S. women's gymnasts like Simone Biles in the Larry Nassar scandal, compares USA Gymnastics' handling of that situation to its handling of trans athletes in the women's category.

USA Gymnastics is facing another lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect female athletes from sexual abuse. The latest lawsuit alleges USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Center for SafeSport were informed about a coach, Sean Gardner, performing "inappropriate and abusive behaviors," but failed to properly investigate. 

The attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case, John Manly, who previously represented stars including Simone Biles in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, called the organization's negligence "despicable," in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"USA Gymnastics was aware of in 2017 that Gardner was a serious & present danger to children. USAG said nothing and permitted a predator to prey upon children in Iowa without warning to parents. Their conduct is shocking and despicable," Manly said. 

Chow's Gymnastics and Dance Academy and former coach Sean Gardner

Chow's Gymnastics and Dance Academy and former coach Sean Gardner (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge, Polk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A USA Gymnastics spokesperson told Fox News Digital in response, "As litigation is ongoing, we cannot offer comment."

The lawsuits allege all the defendants were negligent in how they responded to reports of Gardner’s misconduct, which included hugging and kissing girls and engaging in other grooming behaviors while coaching at a Mississippi gym.

The parents of a gymnast filed reports with USA Gymnastics and SafeSport in December 2017 alleging Gardner required girls to give him long hugs after every training in Mississippi and that he kicked one girl out who refused, the lawsuits claim. 

FORMER STAR GYMNAST SLAMS USA GYMNASTICS FOR TRANS ATHLETE POLICY HANDLING

Abused gymnasts spark outrage Video

Gardner allegedly had an improper closed-door meeting with a girl whom he verbally abused, kissed gymnasts on their foreheads, drank alcohol excessively in front of them, made sexual jokes to girls and inappropriate comments on social media, and stalked one girl who he was instructed to stop contacting, the lawsuits claim.

The FBI arrested Gardner in August on a federal child pornography charge. 

The arrest came more than three years after he was suspended from coaching at Chow’s Gymnastics and Dance Institute in West Des Moines, Iowa, for alleged sexual abuse.

Chow’s is the gym where U.S. gymnastics stars Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas trained before becoming gold medalists at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

In April 2024, another of Chow’s former athletes came forward to the West Des Moines Police Department to report abuse allegations, according to a now-sealed affidavit signed by police detective Jeff Lyon.

A girl reported to SafeSport in March 2022 that Gardner used "inappropriate spotting techniques" in which he would put his hands between her legs, the affidavit said.

gymanstics

The American Flag provides a backdrop during practice time at the USA Gymnastics Championships on June 28, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Among the evidence seized by investigators in late May was a cellphone, laptop and a desktop computer along with handwritten notes between Gardner and his former pupils, according to the sealed court documents.

They found images of girls, approximately 6 to 14 years of age, who were nude, using the toilet or changing into leotards, those documents show. Those images appear to have come from a hidden camera in a restroom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

