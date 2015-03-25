Atlanta planning bid for 2018 national championship game; would be held in city's new stadium

The city of Atlanta plans to bid for the 2018 national championship game, which would be held in its new downtown retractable roof stadium.

Construction on the stadium is scheduled to begin shortly. It will open in the spring of 2017.

The Chick-fil-A Bowl is one of six bowls that will rotate as sites of the national semifinal games under the new playoff system, which begins with the 2014 season. Atlanta will host its first semifinal during the 2016 season.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been selected to host the first national title game on Jan. 12, 2015. The next two championship sites have yet to be picked, and Atlanta is not eligible to bid for the 2016-17 game because it will be a semifinal site that season.