Oakland Athletics
Athletics' Chris Bassitt hit in the head by comebacker

Bassitt was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, leading the AL in victories

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Oakland Athletics right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head by a comebacker off Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin’s bat in the bottom of the second inning of their game on Tuesday night.

Goodwin, who was facing a 1-1 count with no outs, hit Bassitt on the right side of his head, who immediately fell to the ground and was surrounded by teammates before being carted off the field.

Trainers from the Athletics attended to Bassitt, who was bleeding. Relief pitcher Burch Smith entered the game for Oakland and had to take over with the bases loaded and no outs in the inning.

In 24 starts entering Tuesday, Bassitt has been a key piece to Oakland’s success this season.

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, leading the AL in victories.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova