Arnaud Clement hired as France's Davis Cup captain

Arnaud Clement is France's new Davis Cup captain. He replaces Guy Forget, who left in April after 14 seasons in charge.

The 34-year-old Clement played his last singles match this week, losing to compatriot Kenny De Schepper in the first round of Wimbledon qualifiers.

The French Tennis Federation says Friday it unanimously accepted the proposal to hire the popular player. Clement says this is an "an exciting challenge" and "a great source of pride" to have the support of the players and the federation.

He says his goal is to win the Davis Cup, something France last did in 2001. France lost to the United States in the quarterfinals this year.