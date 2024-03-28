Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead felt 'disrespected' by 49ers after signing with Jaguars in free agency

Armstead signed a three-year deal worth $51 million with the Jaguars

Scott Thompson
Published
Arik Armstead voiced his displeasure with the San Francisco 49ers, the team he played nine seasons with but left on bad terms in free agency after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Armstead’s latest "Third and Long" podcast episode saw him talk about his free agency experience, and more importantly, how he felt "disrespected" by the 49ers

"A lot has happened this offseason," he said in a video posted to social media teasing the episode. "I’m no longer with the 49ers. I have a new team. First off, I want to say I don’t have any animosity toward the organization, Kyle (Shanahan), John (Lynch), the York Family. I did feel extremely disrespected. They extended an offer to me."

Arik Armstead celebrates a fumble recovery

Arik Armstead, #91 of the San Francisco 49ers, celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Armstrong’s teaser video silenced the part where he mentioned what the dollar amount of the 49ers’ extended deal was. But he was clearly not happy with the price tag after how long he’s been with the organization. 

"The fans deserve to know what happened. You know, I had to make some decisions," he said. 

Armstead ended up signing a three-year pact with the Jaguars worth $51 million after not being able to find common ground with the 49ers. 

He was the No. 17 overall pick out of Oregon in the 2015 NFL Draft by San Francisco, playing 116 regular-season games where he totaled 33.5 stats, 302 combined tackles and three forced fumbles. 

Arik Armstead lines up

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) lines up for a play during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 12, 2023, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His production has taken a dip in recent seasons, though. He played 12 games last season, tallying 5.0 sacks with 27 tackles, while getting time in just nine games in 2022 with no sacks on the stat sheet. Injuries stymied his availability. 

But the 30-year-old starts a new chapter with a team that isn’t totally unfamiliar. Trent Balke, the Jaguars’ GM, was in the same position in 2015 when he drafted Armstrong, so he knows the type of player he’s bringing to a defensive line that includes Josh Allen and Travon Walker. 

Arik Armstead hits Mahomes

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) celebrates a hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl LVIII football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Meanwhile, the Bay Area will have Leonard Floyd on the defensive line now as he signed with the 49ers in free agency. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins also leaves the Houston Texans to join San Fran. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.