The World Cup
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez savagely trolls Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Martinez and Mbappe's rivalry really started before the final

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made incredible saves in the nation’s World Cup final victory over France over the weekend and also established himself as a world-class provocateur.

Martinez has not shied away from taking shots at France’s Kylian Mbappe. During Argentina’s World Cup parade on Tuesday, Martinez was seen holding a doll with a picture of a crying Mbappe over its head.

Argentina World Cup champions, from left, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi sit on a bus during their team's homecoming parade in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Argentina World Cup champions, from left, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi sit on a bus during their team's homecoming parade in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The rivalry between Martinez and Mbappe started at the beginning of the World Cup final when the Paris Saint-Germain star criticized the preparedness of South American teams in comparison with the European squads that enter the tournament.

"The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League," Mbappe said, via Sports Illustrated. "When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win."

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving the Golden Glove award after the World Cup final.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving the Golden Glove award after the World Cup final. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Martinez dismissed Mbappe’s comments, saying he didn’t know what he was talking about. The goalkeeper also held a moment of silence for Mbappe after Argentina won the World Cup in penalties over the weekend. 

Mbappe did score three times on Martinez and in the shootout.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and France's Kylian Mbappe pose after awards during the Qatar World Cup trophy ceremony.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and France's Kylian Mbappe pose after awards during the Qatar World Cup trophy ceremony. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Martinez was given the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament. He raised eyebrows when he held the award toward his groin area after receiving it.

