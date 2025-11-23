Arch Manning makes Texas football history in Longhorns' win over Arkansas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning did it all in the Texas Longhorns’ victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday evening, 52-37.

Manning had six total touchdowns in the game – four passing along with a rushing and receiving touchdown each. With the stat line, he entered Longhorns football history.

He became the first Texas quarterback with at least one passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game. He threw for a career-high 389 yards as he continues to improve at the quarterback position each week.

"Going through the tough games and the struggle, you know, I think you need that as a quarterback," Manning said. "It's not easy, but you try to overcome it.... Going through those tough experiences has helped me a lot."

Manning started the game with a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. The two hooked up three times during the game. Manning caught his touchdown pass on a reverse from Parker Livingstone. It was a four-yard touchdown.

"It was kind of sunny out and I lost it for a second," Manning said. "He threw it well (in practice). He's bailed me out a few times, so I had to bail him out."

Livingstone had a 54-yard touchdown catch from Manning. He had two catches for 104 yards in the win.

Texas improved to 8-3 on the year and have a crucial matchup against Texas A&M next week.

Arkansas, which fired head coach Sam Pittman earlier in the year, fell to 2-9. The Razorbacks have yet to win a game against an SEC opponent this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.