Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning makes Texas football history in Longhorns' win over Arkansas

Manning had six total touchdowns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Arch Manning did it all in the Texas Longhorns’ victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday evening, 52-37.

Manning had six total touchdowns in the game – four passing along with a rushing and receiving touchdown each. With the stat line, he entered Longhorns football history.

Arch Manning takes on Arkansas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Austin. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

He became the first Texas quarterback with at least one passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game. He threw for a career-high 389 yards as he continues to improve at the quarterback position each week.

"Going through the tough games and the struggle, you know, I think you need that as a quarterback," Manning said. "It's not easy, but you try to overcome it.... Going through those tough experiences has helped me a lot."

Manning started the game with a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. The two hooked up three times during the game. Manning caught his touchdown pass on a reverse from Parker Livingstone. It was a four-yard touchdown.

DeAndre Moore Jr celebrates a score

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrates his touchdown against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Austin. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

"It was kind of sunny out and I lost it for a second," Manning said. "He threw it well (in practice). He's bailed me out a few times, so I had to bail him out."

Livingstone had a 54-yard touchdown catch from Manning. He had two catches for 104 yards in the win.

Texas improved to 8-3 on the year and have a crucial matchup against Texas A&M next week.

Arch Manning looks to pass vs Arkansas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning looks for a receiver against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Austin. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Arkansas, which fired head coach Sam Pittman earlier in the year, fell to 2-9. The Razorbacks have yet to win a game against an SEC opponent this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

