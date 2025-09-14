Arch Manning hears boos from Texas fans amid struggles on offense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning heard the frustrations from fans on Saturday during the team’s 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners.

Manning’s inefficiency was on full display, and the Longhorns faithful grew tired of it during the first half. They were heard booing the team despite the victory.

Manning was 11-of-25 with 114 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He had 51 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

He told reporters after the game he knew he had to play better.

"I've got to play better," he said, via ESPN. "A lot of quarterbacks -- a lot of players -- want to be great. I know I'm better than this."

While the offense had 23 first downs in the game, the Longhorns were only 5-of-16 on third down and 2-of-5 on fourth down.

Still, Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo expressed his support in the highly touted quarterback.

"Arch is a great quarterback. The same great quarterback," Wingo said, via On3 Sports. "Our chemistry isn’t down. I think it’s improving, especially later in the game, like everyone else in the country."

Manning has not lived up to the wild expectations that were set for him before the season started. However, Texas has gotten into the win column in back-to-back weeks and the team only lost to Ohio State by a touchdown.

The Longhorns will have Sam Houston State next weekend.