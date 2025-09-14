Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning hears boos from Texas fans amid struggles on offense

Manning's struggles were apparent in the team's win over UTEP

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning heard the frustrations from fans on Saturday during the team’s 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners.

Manning’s inefficiency was on full display, and the Longhorns faithful grew tired of it during the first half. They were heard booing the team despite the victory.

Arch Manning warms up vs UTEP

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Manning was 11-of-25 with 114 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He had 51 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

He told reporters after the game he knew he had to play better.

"I've got to play better," he said, via ESPN. "A lot of quarterbacks -- a lot of players -- want to be great. I know I'm better than this."

While the offense had 23 first downs in the game, the Longhorns were only 5-of-16 on third down and 2-of-5 on fourth down. 

Arch Manning scrambles

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) is pressured by UTEP defensive lineman Ashaad Hall (19) as he looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Still, Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo expressed his support in the highly touted quarterback.

"Arch is a great quarterback. The same great quarterback," Wingo said, via On3 Sports. "Our chemistry isn’t down. I think it’s improving, especially later in the game, like everyone else in the country."

Manning has not lived up to the wild expectations that were set for him before the season started. However, Texas has gotten into the win column in back-to-back weeks and the team only lost to Ohio State by a touchdown.

Arch Manning with his QB group

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws before an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Longhorns will have Sam Houston State next weekend.

