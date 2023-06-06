Appeals court to rehear case involving transgender athletes competing in Connecticut high school sports

A New York appeals court will take another look at a previously dismissed case involving high school transgender athletes in Connecticut, per News 8 WTNH.

The lawsuit was filed three years ago by four cisgender female track-and-field athletes, who all claimed it was unfair they had to compete against transgender athletes.

After a year of consideration, the case was thrown out after the girls’ claims were deemed "speculative."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm hoping that the court will realize how important this issue is, and they will restore fairness to women’s sports," Alanna Smith, one of the plaintiffs, said.

Smith is one of many female athletes who have spoken up about unfairness with respect to competing against transgender athletes.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TAKES ISSUE WITH TRANSGENDER ATHLETES' PARTICIPATION IN GIRLS AND WOMEN'S SPORTS

She lost to transgender athletes while participating in track and field events in Danbury, Connecticut.

"I’m also very optimistic that fairness will be restored to women’s sports, and I hope that we can keep women’s sports women’s sports," Smith said.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it will be defending Connecticut’s current policy that allows transgender athletes to compete with the gender they identify with.

Their defense references Title IX, which the court previously based its decision on. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Commission is also backing the previous decision on the lawsuit.

FEMALE ATHLETE ON COMPETING AGAINST BIOLOGICAL MALES: ‘I LOST A LOT OF CONFIDENCE’

"The CIAC has been confident in its inclusionary policies from the onset of this case," it said via News 8 WTNH. "The CIAC was pleased with the previous decision … and looks forward to presenting its position to the full Circuit Court."

This debate has had numerous lawsuits and arguments across the country, with prominent advocates for women’s sports like former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and broadcasters Sage Steele and Sam Ponder speaking out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lia Thomas, who won an NCAA swimming title as a transgender female competing against cisgender females like Gaines, is advocating for the protection of transgender athletes wanting to compete with any gender they identify as.