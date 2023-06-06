Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Appeals court to rehear case involving transgender athletes competing in Connecticut high school sports

Four female track athletes filed a lawsuit that argued competition against transgender athletes is unfair

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York appeals court will take another look at a previously dismissed case involving high school transgender athletes in Connecticut, per News 8 WTNH.

The lawsuit was filed three years ago by four cisgender female track-and-field athletes, who all claimed it was unfair they had to compete against transgender athletes.

After a year of consideration, the case was thrown out after the girls’ claims were deemed "speculative."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Women's track and field

Runners on a track (Adobe Stock)

"I'm hoping that the court will realize how important this issue is, and they will restore fairness to women’s sports," Alanna Smith, one of the plaintiffs, said.

Smith is one of many female athletes who have spoken up about unfairness with respect to competing against transgender athletes.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TAKES ISSUE WITH TRANSGENDER ATHLETES' PARTICIPATION IN GIRLS AND WOMEN'S SPORTS

She lost to transgender athletes while participating in track and field events in Danbury, Connecticut. 

"I’m also very optimistic that fairness will be restored to women’s sports, and I hope that we can keep women’s sports women’s sports," Smith said.

Former Connecticut high school athletes listen during

(L-R) Chelsea Mitchell, Selina Soule and Alanna Smith, three former Connecticut high school track athletes, listen during an "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza June 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The American Civil Liberties Union said it will be defending Connecticut’s current policy that allows transgender athletes to compete with the gender they identify with.

Their defense references Title IX, which the court previously based its decision on. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Commission is also backing the previous decision on the lawsuit.

FEMALE ATHLETE ON COMPETING AGAINST BIOLOGICAL MALES: ‘I LOST A LOT OF CONFIDENCE’

"The CIAC has been confident in its inclusionary policies from the onset of this case," it said via News 8 WTNH. "The CIAC was pleased with the previous decision … and looks forward to presenting its position to the full Circuit Court."

This debate has had numerous lawsuits and arguments across the country, with prominent advocates for women’s sports like former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and broadcasters Sage Steele and Sam Ponder speaking out.

Connecticut news

A Connecticut court will reconsider a suit brought by athletes over competing against transgender athletes. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lia Thomas, who won an NCAA swimming title as a transgender female competing against cisgender females like Gaines, is advocating for the protection of transgender athletes wanting to compete with any gender they identify as.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.