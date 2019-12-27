Antonio Brown works out for New Orleans Saints ahead of playoffs, team doing 'due diligence': report

Third time's a charm?

Embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown could end up playing in the playoffs after ESPN's Senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that he was in New Orleans working out with the Saints.

Brown, currently a free agent, then seemingly confirmed the report when he posted a Saints free agent waiver form on his Instagram story with the caption, "back to business", although the post appears to have been deleted.

If Brown signs with the Saints, it would be a remarkable cap to a tumultuous and controversial season which started with him being cut by the Oakland Raiders and then released by the New England Patriots after playing just one game in September following a series of sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

The report said that the Saints “are doing their due diligence”. This is the first time a team has shown legitimate interest in him since he was released by the Patriots.

In lieu of the deleted "back to business" post, Brown reposted a story to his Instagram where he was tagged in a screenshot of the ESPN report.

Separately, on Twitter, he posted other cryptic messages including: “The legacy continues.”

The Saints have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs this season, which would mean a first-round bye, although both the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers would have to lose this weekend. If all three teams win this weekend, the Saints would be the No. 3 seed, which means they would host a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Schefter added in a subsequent tweet that the Saints are working out a group of wide receivers, including Maurice Harris, formerly of the Washington Redskins.

Brown previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Raiders in the off-season. He failed to play a regular season snap, however, and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the Patriots for 11 days before he was again released in the wake of allegations that he sexually assaulted his former trainer and sent intimidating text messages to another woman who had also accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown has since been an outspoken critic of the NFL and his former organizations. He has denied the allegations against and most recently filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, claiming she is refusing to leave his home despite being served with an eviction notice.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.