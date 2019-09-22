Antonio Brown still drawing interest from NFL teams, agent says: report

Antonio Brown has been cut loose by two NFL teams this month amid a list of controversies that include sexual assault and rape allegations – but some of the other teams in the league are still expressing interest in his services as a top-flight wide receiver, according to his agent.

However, the unnamed teams said to be interested in Brown “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation” into the accusations made against him, Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday.

Brown, 31, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, was let go by the New England Patriots on Friday, after a lawyer representing one of his female accusers alerted the NFL about allegedly “intimidating” emails believed to have been sent to the woman by Brown earlier in the week.

PATRIOTS RELEASE ANTONIO BROWN AFTER CLAIMS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT, INTIMIDATION OF ACCUSER

Not long after Brown was let go, the NFL issued a statement regarding the status of Brown’s relationship with the league. It described Brown as “an unrestricted free agent,” meaning he had no contractual obligations to any team.

“Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation” the NFL statement continued. “We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

“As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.”

No new deal for Brown is likely to happen until after the NFL's investigation is completed, a league source told ESPN.

Brown appeared in just one game for the Patriots, who had signed him 11 days earlier – soon after he was let go by the Oakland Raiders, who had acquired Brown in March in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ANTONIO BROWN'S TIMELINE OF DRAMA: DETAILS OF THE STAR WIDE RECEIVER'S INCIDENTS

Pittsburgh traded Brown in part because of a clash with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown’s controversies during his brief stay in Oakland were numerous. They included Brown missing practices because of frostbite on his feet from a cryotherapy treatment, a dispute over what type of helmet he would wear in games and a reportedly heated confrontation with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock.

Finally fed up, Oakland released Brown on Sept. 7 and he quickly signed with New England, the defending Super Bowl champions.

But before Brown played his first game with the Patriots, he was accused in a civil suit of sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. Brown’s attorney said his client denied the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then a second accuser emerged, an artist who claimed Brown made an unwanted sexual advance while the woman was inside the player’s home after being hired to paint a portrait of him. She is the accuser whose lawyer says she received “intimidating” text messages from Brown on Wednesday night.

The lawyer notified the NFL Thursday and the Patriots released Brown from his contract the next day.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this story.