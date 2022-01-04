Antonio Brown suggests Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger isn't done yet: 'I just don’t see him hanging it up'

The consensus is that Ben Roethlisberger has likely played his last game with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Heinz Field, but former teammate Antonio Brown appears to think otherwise.

The NFL wide receiver, who has yet to be officially waived from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking off the field at MetLife Stadium during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets , appeared in a cameo before the Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night and offered his thoughts on Roethlisberger's potential retirement after the 2021 season.

"I know you’re sad about Ben Roethlisberger retiring but it’s not over for Ben yet," Brown said in the video, which appeared on Twitter. "I know everyone’s wondering ‘Is it his last game in Pittsburgh tonight and would it end like this?’ But it may not end like this."

He continued: "I know Ben, he’s a competitor. He loves to play football, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and I just don’t see him hanging it up."

Brown’s high regard for his former quarterback shouldn’t come as a surprise despite their public falling out throughout the 2018-2019 season that came to a head when Brown was traded to the Raiders following nine seasons with the Steelers.

Back in February 2020, Brown publicly apologized to Roethlisberger saying he got "caught up" in the "emotion."

"I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man! It’s never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB," he said in a post at the time.

That feeling seemed to surface again on Monday, with Brown saying Roethlisberger still has "a lot of football left."

"So Patrick," he said, seemingly referring to the person the Cameo was made for, "you and all other Steerlers' fans who are looking to think that Big Ben is playing his last game at Heinz Field, I wouldn’t tip my hat on that yet. I wouldn’t bet on that yet because Big Ben has a lot of football left yet and he didn’t say that his career is over. He didn’t say that it was his last game at Heinz field."

"So let’s be positive, let’s cheer him on, let’s wish for one of his best games tonight and let’s keep business boomin’."

Roethlisberger said prior to Monday night’s game that "all the signs are pointing to this could be it."