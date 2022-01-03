Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published
Last Update 48 mins ago

Antonio Brown makes first public appearance after Bucs outburst as NFL future hangs in balance

Brown was spotted courtside at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the Nets played the Grizzlies

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Antonio Brown made his first public appearance on Monday night following his outburst and departure during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets.

Brown was taking in a Brooklyn Nets game while his roster status still hangs in the balance. He was spotted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as the Nets were taking on the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared to be wearing a blue and white tracksuit with sunglasses on and a big chain around his neck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear whether Brown will still be on the Buccaneers’ roster following his departure in the middle of the team’s win over the Jets. He threw some of his gear into the stands and gave fans a peace sign before jetting to the tunnel and never returning.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc." But on Monday, the transactional process didn’t seem as complete as Arians made it seem.

ANTONIO BROWN STILL WITH BUCS DESPITE ASSERTIONS TO THE CONTRARY

When asked Monday, he said it was up to general manager Jason Licht to make the decision. According to ESPN, the Buccaneers were talking with the NFL about how to move forward with Brown’s situation. The wide receiver is sure to face some kind of discipline from the NFL.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The details surrounding the incident have yet to come out. Reports indicated that Brown was concerned about his ankle and didn’t want to play. Arians said Brown never told him he was injured and added that the two had a "conversation" and that the player left the field. Arians didn’t say what the conversation included.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown posted a goodbye note on Instagram and has been touting his new rap song.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com