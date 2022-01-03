Antonio Brown makes first public appearance after Bucs outburst as NFL future hangs in balance

Antonio Brown made his first public appearance on Monday night following his outburst and departure during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets.

Brown was taking in a Brooklyn Nets game while his roster status still hangs in the balance. He was spotted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as the Nets were taking on the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared to be wearing a blue and white tracksuit with sunglasses on and a big chain around his neck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear whether Brown will still be on the Buccaneers’ roster following his departure in the middle of the team’s win over the Jets. He threw some of his gear into the stands and gave fans a peace sign before jetting to the tunnel and never returning.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc." But on Monday, the transactional process didn’t seem as complete as Arians made it seem.

ANTONIO BROWN STILL WITH BUCS DESPITE ASSERTIONS TO THE CONTRARY

When asked Monday, he said it was up to general manager Jason Licht to make the decision. According to ESPN, the Buccaneers were talking with the NFL about how to move forward with Brown’s situation. The wide receiver is sure to face some kind of discipline from the NFL.

The details surrounding the incident have yet to come out. Reports indicated that Brown was concerned about his ankle and didn’t want to play. Arians said Brown never told him he was injured and added that the two had a "conversation" and that the player left the field. Arians didn’t say what the conversation included.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown posted a goodbye note on Instagram and has been touting his new rap song.