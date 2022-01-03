Antonio Brown sarcastically 'reveals' why he left Bucs midgame

Antonio Brown sarcastically "revealed" why he decided to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of their comeback against the New York Jets.

The wide receiver was back on Instagram on Monday morning and posted another photo of the outfit he wore pregame to his Stories.

"I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin," he wrote on his Stories.

"Super Gremlin" refers to a song by rapper Kodak Black. He refereed to the song in the immediate aftermath of his departure from the team when he fired off a tweet and Instagram posts with similar references.

Brown also posted a link to his new rap song, "Pit Not the Palace," after he left the game.

In the middle of the third quarter against the Jets, Brown appeared to be getting into a sideline disagreement with Mike Evans. Brown was then seen taking off his gear and throwing some of his belongings into the stands.

He then cut across the end zone and gave fans the peace sign before he ran back to the tunnel and eventually out of MetLife Stadium. He would later write on Instagram, "Thanks for the opportunity."

He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game Brown was out.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tom Brady asked for compassion and empathy toward Brown.

"That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to … I think everybody should find, hopefully, do what they can to help him in ways he really needs it. We all love him, we all care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best and unfortunately it won’t be with our team," Brady said.

"We have a lot of friendships that will last. Again, I think that the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things."

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.