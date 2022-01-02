Antonio Brown drama leads to plea from Super Bowl champion coach: 'Don’t sign him until he gets some help'

After Antonio Brown’s outburst during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Super Bowl champion head coach Tony Dungy urged NFL teams to avoid him.

Dungy made clear on NBC’s "Football Night in America" show that teams should be done with him already.

"I’ve said this in the past. I feel sorry for Antonio Brown. He’s talented but he needs help. The NFL … we’re not doing him any favors if we keep signing him and keep rewarding this behavior. Don’t sign him until he gets some help," Dungy said.

In the middle of the third quarter against the Jets, Brown appeared to be getting into a sideline disagreement with Mike Evans. Brown was then seen taking off his gear and throwing some of his belongings into the stands.

He then cut across the end zone and gave fans the peace sign before he ran back to the tunnel and eventually out of MetLife Stadium. He would later write on Instagram, "Thanks for the opportunity."

He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game Brown was out.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.