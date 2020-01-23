Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report

Antonio Brown, the former NFL wide receiver, surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday in relation to an arrest warrant stemming from allegations that he threw rocks at a moving truck and assaulted the driver, according to a report.

He arrived at Broward County jail alongside his lawyers, according to TMZ.

The driver claimed Brown was impaired at the time of the altercation. The outlet on Thursday obtained the 911 call placed by the driver of a moving truck outside Brown’s Hollywood home.

The Broward County Jail and Donald Prichard, public information officer with the Broward County Sherrif's Office, weren't immediately available for comment.

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,” the driver reportedly told dispatchers. “I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload... The guy refused to pay in the proper form.”

Before he turned himself in, Brown reportedly "locked himself in his house" despite attempts by law enforcement to contact him regarding the incident, according to USA Today.

The driver said Brown and his friends fought him because they didn’t want to pay the fee. The driver went to the receiver’s home and received a $4,000 payment, but Brown refused to pay for any other damages, according to TMZ Sports. Brown and his friends allegedly took his keys, opened the truck and started “destroying” things in the back of the rig, the driver said.

The new details continue an ongoing saga with Brown. The Hollywood Police Department had previously cut ties with him following an incident outside his home involving the mother of his three children -- who is seeking sole custody of them, the USA Today reported, citing court records.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus had conditionally terminated his relationship with Brown on Jan. 16, according to ESPN. An attorney who had represented Brown said their professional relationship ended last month, NBC News reported. It's not clear if that attorney was Darren Heitner or if he still represents Brown.

Brown had tweeted on Wednesday "They want my name slandered."

Brown was famously released by the New England Patriots amid sexual misconduct allegations and hasn't played in the NFL since. An unnamed artist had said that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.

A lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor last September alleged Brown sexually assaulted her during separate trips to Pittsburgh and Florida in 2017 and 2018.

He was released by the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders on Sept. 7 after butting heads with the team throughout training camp. He played nine seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, compiling 14,308 all-purpose yards.

