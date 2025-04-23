Anthony Edwards performs highlight-reel dunk but Lakers get best of T'Wolves in Game 2

Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards showed off his jumping abilities on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers when he put Jaxson Hayes on a poster.

Minnesota was down by 15 points when Edwards took a pass from Julius Randle, gathered himself and attacked the basket. Hayes went up with Edwards but got absolutely hammered.

Anthony Edwards stares down Luka Doncic

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Lakers guard Luka Doncic during their first-round playoff game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Edwards had 25 points and six rebounds but it was not enough to steal another game on the road away from Los Angeles.

The Lakers won, 94-85, to tie the series at one game apiece.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James added 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves contributed with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

"We looked at what we didn’t do so well, which is a lot of things in Game 1," James said. "We took it to heart, held each other accountable and had a much better result."

Luka Doncic goes up for the shot

Lakers guard Luka Doncic goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle during Game 2 of their playoff series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick tore into the team during a timeout. He was heard on the TNT broadcast asking his players, "What the f---" they were doing.

"I think tonight was just more about getting that urgency button switched back on," Redick said afterward.

Despite the highlight-reel dunk, Edwards said the Lakers’ tough defense made it difficult for him.

"The way that they’re guarding us, when I catch the ball, they kind of go zone, and when I try to attack a gap, it’s like three people," Edwards said. "I've just got to make my decisions a little quicker, and we’ll be all right."

LeBron James locks arms

Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and center Naz Reid in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Game 3 is set for Friday night back in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

