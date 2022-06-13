Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Angels' Mike Trout says fantasy football controversy stemmed from 'confusion' over ESPN's game

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson over some fantasy football controversy

By Ryan Gaydos
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout talked about the fantasy football "confusion" during ESPN’s broadcast Sunday night as his team was playing the New York Mets.

Trout had been thrust into the middle of a controversy between Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson. The two players got into a pregame altercation last month that ended with Pham slapping Pederson across the face.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout hits a run-scoring single against the New York Mets in Anaheim, California, Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout hits a run-scoring single against the New York Mets in Anaheim, California, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

It was later revealed the incident was over an issue with fantasy football and Trout was the commissioner of their league. He was asked Sunday whether they were playing an ESPN league.

"I think that’s what we ran," Trout said. "Yeah, I think that’s what we ran. I think that’s why there was some confusion. Because that website wasn’t… Ah, I can’t say that right now it’s an ESPN game."

Trout appeared to save himself from going off on the ESPN fantasy game during the broadcast.

The Angels star said Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won his fantasy football league. He said there were 12 people in the league.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates with Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run homer against the New York Mets Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates with Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run homer against the New York Mets Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"I'll tell ya right now, probably gettin' another commissioner," Trout said.

Pederson said last month the slap from Pham was over fantasy football.

"He kinda came up and said, 'You remember from last year?’ And I was like, ‘fantasy football?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah.’" 

He added: "We were in a fantasy league together. I put somebody – a player – on the injured reserve when they were listed as out and added another player. And then there was a text message in the group saying that I was cheating because I was stashing players on the bench."

Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds runs out an RBI single against the Guardians at Progressive Field on May 17, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds runs out an RBI single against the Guardians at Progressive Field on May 17, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Pham said the slap was about more than just the fantasy games. He said Pederson texted him some "disrespectful s---" and he called him out on it.

Pham was suspended three games for the slapping incident.

