Angels manager Ron Washington implements cell phone ban in clubhouse: report

There is a buzz around the Los Angeles Angels’ clubhouse, but it is certainly not coming from any of the players’ cell phones.

Angels manager Ron Washington has implemented one of his previous policies from his time with the Texas Rangers in the Angels’ clubhouse this spring, banning the use of cellphones – a policy he said he plans to uphold throughout the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Now the rules have extended to the outside of the clubhouse," Washington said Wednesday, via The Athletic. "Right now, they are in the hallways in here (right outside of the team’s clubhouse). Now it’s going to be completely out of the goddamn clubhouse (building)."

According to the report, Washington implemented the rule with the Rangers from 2007-2014 and left team leaders in charge of enforcing the rule, which carried a fine of $500.

‘I KNOW WHAT I’M CAPABLE OF:’ MIKE TROUT’S POSITION HAS CHANGED, BUT HIS EXPECTATIONS HAVEN’T

For the Angels, Mike Trout and Kyle Hendricks have been tasked with ensuring the cell phone ban is followed. The fine will be up for discussion, but Washington suggested $500.

"That clubhouse is for the veterans on this team to run it the way they want to run it," he continued. "We just dropped what we would like to have happen (with cellphones) and we want them to make certain it happens inside the clubhouse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington said he is not exempt from the rule and looks at it as a way to keep the team focused.

"It is not punishment; I just want some focus."