Angel Reese shares TikTok video that claims she is 'unsafe' when playing vs Fever in Indiana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday afternoon's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky was the most-watched WNBA game ever on ESPN, and it lived up to expectations.

It was the season opener for both squads, and it was the first battle between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese since last year.

And while both players have said publicly there is no rivalry or animosity between them, there were fireworks when Clark committed a flagrant foul on Reese, and Reese had to be held back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Following the game, the WNBA launched an investigation into alleged hateful comments against Reese. She claimed last year that Clark, Indiana, and University of Iowa fans, had been racist toward her throughout the season.

Amid the investigation, a TikTok user posted a video that said that saying there is a "rivalry" between the two teams, and players, would be "innappropriate…in relation to the severity at hand."

"The situation at hand is that when Angel Reese walks into the Indiana Fever arena, she is no longer safe. She is not safe, because there are some Indiana Fever fans who are racist, who will treat her like she is not a human being, who will hurl slurs and threats her way, and that is not OK. That's not a thing that happens in sports - it is not OK," the user said.

ESPN STAR SUGGESTS CAITLIN CLARK-ANGEL REESE INCIDENT BECAME TALKING POINT FOR MORE THAN RACIAL REASONS

"You all knew that was going to happen. You all knew that environment is unsafe for Angel."

Reese reposted the video onto her own account.

Clark spoke about the probe into the alleged comments, saying there is "no place" for such speech.

"There's no place for that in our game," Clark told reporters, via the Indy Star. " There's no place for that in society. Certainly we want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience.

"I appreciate the league doing that. The Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since, really, day one, what they're doing. Hopefully the investigation — we'll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever routed the Sky, 93-58, improving to 4-1 against Chicago since Clark and Reese joined the WNBA. The two teams will play each other three more times this year, with each of the next two taking place in Chicago at the United Center.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.