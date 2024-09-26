Fever’s Caitlin Clark reveals offseason plans outside of basketball after rookie season ends in heartbreak

For the first time in a long time, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will finally get to enjoy some quality rest after the team’s season came to a heartbreaking end in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.

But the star rookie has plans to work on her backswing in the meantime.

After the Fever were eliminated in two games by the Connecticut Sun this week, Clark was asked about reports of her plans to stay Stateside in the offseason. Many players in the WNBA typically spend the offseason playing overseas for financial reasons.

"I was focused on beating the Connecticut Sun," Clark responded.

"I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow, I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf, I think that’s what I’m going to do until it gets too cold in Indiana. So, I got that, I’ll become a professional golfer."

Teammate Aliyah Boston interjected, "Not too much babe, keep it basketball."

After being selected out of Iowa as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is making just over $76,000 in her rookie year, according to Spotrac.

She signed a four-year deal worth $338,056 and is expected to earn the most in her fourth year with an annual salary of $97,582. By comparison, Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $57 million contract, with an average annual salary of $14.2 million.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has previously expressed that as the league continues to expand and revenue increases, those numbers will change.

"People ask why we aren’t in the same place as the men’s league. … What will help is expanding the number of teams. I haven’t been shy about talking about expansion," Engelbert said.

"You’ve got to build an economic model to fund everything they want: higher pay, travel benefits, etc. It’s important our players understand where we get our revenue, where all the expenses are going and their questions around that."

The league has seen a surge in popularity this season like never before. It’s paved the way for chartered flights, three new expansion teams and a landmark media rights deal.