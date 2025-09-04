Angel Reese set to receive automatic suspension after backhanding opponent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese will be suspended for one game after picking up her eighth technical foul of the season.

Per WNBA rules, players must serve an automatic suspension without pay upon receiving their eighth tech of the year.

Reese had seven through 22 games last season but managed to avoid an eighth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The foul came while fighting for a rebound against Aaliyah Edwards. As the two were battling for position, Reese appeared to backhand Edwards on the side of the head.

The Chicago Sky's next game is Friday against the Indiana Fever, which will now feature neither Reese nor Caitlin Clark, who continues to treat a nagging groin injury.

The Sky came away with an 88-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, but it was just the 10th victory of the season for the Sky against 30 losses.

Ahead of the game, Reese voiced her displeasure with the season.

MICHELLE OBAMA SPEAKS OUT ON CAITLIN CLARK-ANGEL REESE 'HATE'

"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," she said to the Chicago Tribune. "I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."

"I’m not settling for the same ... we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year."

Reese walked back her comments after Wednesday night's win and said she had already apologized to the team.

"I probably am frustrated with myself right now," she said. "I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.6 points and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.