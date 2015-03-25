Andy Murray set to return from back injury in grass-court tournament at Queen's

Andy Murray is set to make his return from a back injury in next week's grass-court tournament at Queen's Club in London.

The U.S. Open champion missed the French Open because of a chronic back problem, raising fears he could also be sidelined for Wimbledon starting on June 24.

But Murray says on Twitter that "barring no setbacks in the next couple of days I will be making an appearance at the club of the queen next week! (hashtag)backontrack ."

The world's No. 2-ranked player lost to Roger Federer in last year's Wimbledon final but returned to Centre Court to beat the Swiss player for the gold at the London Olympics.

Queen's, the warm-up tournament for Wimbledon, starts on Monday.