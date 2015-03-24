American League Wild Card Game Capsule

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - Fans of the Kansas City Royals, starved from postseason baseball for 29 years, were deservedly rewarded with an epic comeback in a wildly entertaining AL wild card showdown on Tuesday. The Royals scored three runs in the eighth inning, another in the ninth to force extras and added two more in the 12th to steal a 9-8 victory over the stunned Oakland Athletics. Alberto Callaspo had given the A's an 8-7 lead with an RBI single in the 12th, but run-scoring hits from Christian Colon and Salvador Perez in the bottom half capped an instant classic that lasted four hours, 45 minutes. Kansas City advanced to take on the Angels in the ALDS, which begins Thursday in Anaheim. The win-or-go-home matchup was billed as a pitching duel between James Shields and Jon Lester -- two aces built for this type of situation -- and neither delivered a quality start. Instead, it was the Royals' small-ball heroics that was the difference, as they swiped seven bases and came through with timely two-out hits. Brandon Moss smacked two homers and drove in five runs for the A's, whose collapse mirrored their entire second half, as they backed into the playoffs despite a dreadful .433 winning percentage after the All-Star break.