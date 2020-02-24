America East Conference women's basketball championship history

The America East Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The America East features nine teams, including Albany, Binghamton, Hartford, Maine, New Hampshire, Stony Brook, UMass Lowell, UMBC and Vermont.

The conference women’s basketball tournament begins March 4 and runs through March 13.

The conference began holding women’s basketball tournaments in 1985. The conference was first named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference North and then the North Atlantic Conference before being renamed the America East Conference.

Read on for a list of past America East Conference champions.

2019: MAINE

Maine won its ninth America East title in 2019. The Black Bears defeated Hartford, 68-48. Blanca Millan won a second straight MOP.

2018: MAINE

In 2018, Maine defeated Hartford 74-65. Blanca Millan was named tournament MOP.

2017: ALBANY

In 2017, Albany won its sixth America East title. The Great Danes defeated Maine, 65-50. Imani Tate was named tournament MOP.

2016: ALBANY

Albany edged out Maine, 58-58, in 2016. Shereesha Richards won her third Most Outstanding Player award.

2015: ALBANY

Albany defeated Hartford, 84-75, in 2015. Shereesha Richards won a second consecutive MOP.

2014: ALBANY

Albany won a third straight title in 2014. The Great Danes defeated Stony Brook, 70-46. Shereesha Richards was named MOP.

2013: ALBANY

Albany defeated Hartford, 61-52. Megan Craig was named Most Outstanding Player.

2012: ALBANY

Albany started its brief reign of dominance in the America East in 2012. The Great Danes started with a win over UMBC, 69-61. Ebone Henry was named MOP.

2011: HARTFORD

In 2011, Hartford won the America East. The Hawks defeated Boston, 65-53. Alex Hall was named tournament MVP.

2010: VERMONT

Vermont repeated as champions in 2010. The Catamounts defeated Hartford, 55-50. Courtnay Pilypaitis won a second MOP award.

2009: VERMONT

Vermont defeated Boston, 74-66, in 2009. Courtnay Pilypaitis was named MOP.

2008: HARTFORD

Hartford won the third title in four years in 2008. They defeated Boston, 61-45. Lisa Etienne was named MOP.

2007: UMBC

In 2007, UMBC won its first America East title. They defeated Hartford, 48-46. Amanda Robinson was named Most Outstanding Player.

2006: HARTFORD

Hartford repeated as champions in 2006. They defeated Boston, 75-56. Erika Messam won a second consecutive MOP award.

2005: HARTFORD

Hartford won the conference title in 2005. They defeated Boston, 52-50. Erika Messam was named MOP.

2004: MAINE

In 2004, Maine defeated Boston 68-43. Heather Ernest was named MOP.

2003: BOSTON

Boston won its third conference title in 2003. They defeated Maine, 69-65. Katie Terhune was named Most Outstanding Player.

2002: HARTFORD

In 2002, Hartford defeated Stony Brook 60-57. Kenitra Johnson was named Most Outstanding Player.

2001: DELAWARE

Delaware won its first conference title in 2001. The Blue Hens defeated Vermont, 69-64. Cindy Johnson was named tournament MOP.

2000: VERMONT

Vermont won its first title since 1994. In 2000, the Catamounts defeated Maine 77-50. Karalyn Church was named MOP.

1999: NORTHEASTERN

In 1999, Northeastern ended Maine’s streak 57-55. Tesha Tinsley was named Most Outstanding Player.

1998: MAINE

Maine won a fourth straight title and Cindy Blodgett took home a fourth MOP. They defeated Vermont 81-80.

1997: MAINE

In 1997, Maine knocked off Vermont again. They defeated the Catamounts 92-70. Cindy Blodgett was dominant enough to win another MOP.

1996: MAINE

Maine defeated Vermont in 1996, 88-55. Cindy Blodgett won a second straight Most Outstanding Player award.

1995: MAINE

Maine won the conference title in 1995. They defeated Northeastern, 70-59. Cindy Blodgett won her first MOP award.

1994: VERMONT

In 1994, Vermont edged Northeastern 53-51. Sheri Turnbull was named tournament MOP.

1993: VERMONT

Vermont won a second consecutive title in 1993. They defeated Maine, 62-45. Sharon Bay won a second Most Outstanding Player award.

1992: VERMONT

Vermont began a brief run through the North Atlantic Conference in 1992. The Catamounts defeated Maine, 70-50. Sharon Bay was named MOP.

1991: MAINE

Maine repeated as champions in 1991. They defeated Vermont, 79-64. Rachel Bouchard was named tournament MOP.

1990: MAINE

Maine won its first conference title in 1990. They defeated Boston, 64-54. Rachel Bouchard was named Most Outstanding Player.

1989: BOSTON

Boston repeated as champions in 1989, defeating Northeastern 60-54.

1988: BOSTON

In 1988, Boston ended Northeastern’s run. They defeated Maine, 66-62.

1987: NORTHEASTERN

In 1987, Northeastern three-peated as champions. They defeated Maine, 55-48.

1986: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern repeated as champions in 1986. They defeated Boston, 62-55.

1985: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern won the first conference championship in 1985 when the America East was known as the ECAC North. They defeated Maine, 73-59.