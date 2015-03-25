Expand / Collapse search
Amarista has 3 extra-base hits, Padres beat Orioles 8-4 for 2-game series sweep

BALTIMORE – Alexi Amarista had three extra-base hits and the San Diego Padres matched their season-high with 17 hits, beating the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Wednesday for a two-game sweep.

Everth Cabrera had four hits and a walk, and Jedd Gyorko had three singles for the Padres, who are 13-6 after a 5-15 start.

John Baker hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the second against Freddy Garcia (0-2), and Amarista hit a two-run homer in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.

J.J. Hardy and Matt Wieters homered for the Orioles off Jason Marquis (5-2), who won his fourth straight start. Manny Machado had four hits.