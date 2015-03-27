Almagro, Ramos reach Swedish Open quarterfinals

Second-seeded Nicolas Almagro of Spain rallied to overcome Ivo Minar of the Czech Republic 1-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open.

Almagro was broken three times in the first set on the red clay before recovering to secure the win.

Third-seeded Albert Ramos defeated Kazakhstan's Evgeny Korolev 6-3, 6-3, while sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria ousted Federico Gil of Portugal 6-3, 6-4.

Another Spaniard, Daniel Gimeno-Traver, beat Brazil's Alessandro Giannessi 6-4, 6-3.