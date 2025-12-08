Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Alix Earle squashes Jaxson Dart romance rumor after split from NFL All-Pro

Dart has been linked to model Marissa Ayers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jaxson Dart’s romantic life has been thrust front and center as the New York Giants rookie simultaneously begins to make an impression on the fan base and the rest of the NFL.

The Ole Miss product has recently been linked to Marissa Ayers – a ring girl and model, who was at the Giants’ game against the New England Patriots last week. She was seen taking photos with his mom as well as supporting the quarterback from the sideline before the game.

Alix Earle in Miami Beach

Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Alix Earle at a LACMA event in 2025

Alix Earle at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA on Nov. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The potential of dating New Jersey native Alix Earle appeared to be someone’s fever dream.

The rumor of Dart and Earle becoming an item became the talk of the town after she and All-Pro special teams player Braxton Berrios split. The noise hit a fever pitch as an Instagram direct message appeared to show Dart messaging Earle hours after the breakup trickled out.

Earle on Monday put the rumors to rest, according to the New York Post. She said the viral message was faked and that she would never put any message like that on her Instagram Stories.

Jaxson Dart looks on from the sideline

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"What is this fake photoshopped dm u guys are posting? 1. That never happened. 2. That wouldn’t be on my story," she wrote on a message of a picture of herself getting ready.

Earle and Berrios broke up last week after two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

Earle just recently wrapped her time on "Dancing with the Stars." She and dance partner Chmerkovskiy finished in second place to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

Dart will be back on the field for the Giants in Week 15 when the team takes on the Washington Commanders.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

