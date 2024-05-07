Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Alica Schmidt, track star dubbed 'world's sexiest athlete,' qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Schmidt qualified at a Bahamas event over the weekend

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alica Schmidt, a German track star who was dubbed the "world’s sexiest athlete," qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics three years after having a tough time in Tokyo.

Schmidt was on the team that qualified for the mixed 4x400-meter race at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24. Schmidt posted several times on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the accomplishment, according to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alica Schmidt preps to run

Germany's Alica Schmidt prepares before the 2022 Golden League's women's 400m. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

"From paradise to Paris," she wrote on one of her Stories.

On Tuesday, Schmidt and her teammates were celebrating with a trip around Nassau. She posted on her Stories that they were swimming with some pigs on the island.

OLYMPIC GREAT GABBY DOUGLAS MAKES GYMNASTICS RETURN AFTER 8 YEARS AWAY

Alica Schmidt in 2023

Germany's Alica Schmidt prepares to run the Golden League's women's 400m. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Close up photo of Alica Schmidt

A close up picture of Germany's Alica Schmidt after the women's 400m. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Schmidt is an accomplished track athlete on the European circuit. In 2017, she helped the German team to a silver medal in the 4x400 relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. Schmidt and her teammates won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. 

The team would finish in sixth place in the 2022 European Championships. She and her team also failed to qualify at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

She said in 2021 that she was "taking a break" from the sport after failing to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alica Schmidt at the European Championships.

Germany's Alica Schmidt before the 2022 European Championship's Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

Schmidt was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 member in 2023. She has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.