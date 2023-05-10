Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Alica Schmidt, track star dubbed 'world’s sexiest athlete,' geared up for the season: 'Let's have some fun'

Schmidt has a couple of medals in European competitions

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alica Schmidt, the German track and field star who was dubbed the "world’s sexiest athlete" before the start of the Tokyo Games, appears to be ready for the upcoming season.

Schmidt posted a photo from a track in Spain and several Instagram Stories preparing for the late spring and summer track schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alica Schmidt in London

Alica Schmidt attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on Nov. 16, 2022 in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"Season is about to start, let‘s have some fun," she wrote in the caption of her photo.

Schmidt is an accomplished track athlete on the European circuit. In 2017, she helped the German team to a silver medal in the 4x400 relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. She and her teammates won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. 

The team would finish in sixth place in the 2022 European Championships. She and her team also failed to qualify at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Alica Schmidt in Germany

Alica Schmidt of Germany prepares to compete in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 2 during the Athletics competition on day 9 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on Aug. 19, 2022 in Munich. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SAYS MOM CHALLENGED HER BEFORE VIRAL RACE AT SON’S SCHOOL: ‘YOU CAN’T BE SERIOUS GIRL!’

"Not the result we wanted in yesterday‘s 4×4 mixed relay and we know that we are capable of a lot more," she wrote on Instagram in July, according to the New York Post.

"But heads up and on to the next one! 4x400m relay on Saturday next week … nevertheless I‘m thankful to be here on my first world championships and gain a lot of experience."

Alica Schmidt in Germany

Alica Schmidt after the race. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said in 2021 she was "taking a break" from the sport after failing to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schmidt was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 member this year. She has more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.