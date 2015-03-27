Alex Rodriguez reaches 100 RBIs for 13th year in row, 14th time overall

Alex Rodriguez reached 100 RBIs for a record 14th season with plenty of time to spare.

A-Rod had a solo home run in the fourth inning off Brian Matusz and a sacrifice fly in the sixth of the New York Yankees' 4-3 loss to Baltimore on Monday.

Rodriguez surpassed Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jimmie Foxx, who each reached the mark 13 times.

"It's an amazing number. It just shows you how consistent he has been," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He came up at a young age and has been consistent throughout his career. It's a pretty amazing feat."

Rodriguez has 13 consecutive seasons with 100 RBIs. With 22 homers, he also has a chance to reach 30 for the 13th time in a row and 14th overall.

Last year, Rodriguez needed a three-run homer and a grand slam at Tampa Bay in the seventh inning of New York's regular-season finale to keep up his streaks of 30 and 100.

"Obviously you try to come out and be consistent every year," Rodriguez said. "It's nice."

Rodriguez hit his 605th home run overall. He is seventh, trailing Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Ruth (714), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630) and Sammy Sosa (609).

Activated a day earlier following a stint on the disabled list due to a tight left calf, Rodriguez raised his average to .267. Before Sunday, he hadn't played since Aug. 20.

"It's only eight or nine at-bats," he said, "but I certainly feel pretty good. I'm seeing the ball well."

(This version CORRECTS Corrects Rodriguez to seventh overall in 8th paragraph.)