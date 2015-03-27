Alabama star Trent Richardson reportedly grants teen's prom wish

A cancer-stricken Alabama teen is going to the prom with the biggest man on campus - ex-Crimson Tide and future NFL star Trent Richardson.

Courtney Alvis, 17, began receiving chemotherapy treatment as a junior at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Ala., and she's now determined to make it to the big dance -- but not without some apprehension, MyFoxAl.com reports.

"I wasn't comfortable with my body and of course I didn't have long pretty hair to fix and also I didn't have a date," she told the website.

That led Alvis' uncle -- who has some connections to University of Alabama -- to contact Richardson, the Heisman trophy finalist who is expected to be the first running back selected in the 2012 NFL Draft. In football-mad Alabama, there is no bigger star.

"I'm really excited but I'm also nervous," Alvis said. "I've watched Trent all the time on TV and he's going to be coming to prom with me."

Courtney's mother, Stephanie, said seeing the regrowth of daughter's hair and her beautiful gown has meant so much, but it's Courtney's glimpse of freedom that means so much to her.

"She's walking without a walker right now and she's planning on dancing Saturday night," Alvis' mother said. "You can't get any better than that."

