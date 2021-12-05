Alabama likely without star wide receiver for remainder of the season

Alabama has the top ranking heading into the College Football Playoff but may be without one of their star wide receivers for the entire postseason.

John Metchie III exited the SEC Championship on Saturday against Georgia with a knee injury. ESPN reported Sunday, before the Crimson Tide were officially given the No. 1 spot in the Playoff, that the team fears the wide receiver tore his ACL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"John Metchie is probably going to be out now, and we have a couple other guys that may be injured," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after Saturday’s win. "It creates a lot of opportunity for a lot of other players. Hopefully, we'll be able to get them to step up."

Saban said Sunday that Metchie appeared to have a "significant knee injury."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: ALABAMA, MICHIGAN, GEORGIA AND CINCINNATI MAKE FINAL 4

The junior wide receiver was having a terrific game against Georgia before going down in the second quarter. He had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown as Alabama went onto win the game 41-24. The injury occurred with 56 seconds left in the first half.

Metchie had been one of the top targets for Bryce Young behind Jameson Williams. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Losing him will be a blow for the offense that seemed to be firing on all cylinders against Georgia. Williams, Slade Bolden and Jahleel Billingsley will be sure to see more targets in the final weeks of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.