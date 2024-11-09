Expand / Collapse search
Alabama high school football player, 14, died from heart condition, autopsy reveals

Semaj Wilkins collapsed during football practice on Aug. 13

Paulina Dedaj
Published
The cause of death of an Alabama high school football player who died after collapsing during a practice in August has been revealed, according to the Coffee County Coroner’s Office. 

Semaj Wilkins, a 14-year-old freshman at New Brockton High School, suffered a medical emergency during football practice on Aug. 13. According to the coroner’s report, he collapsed and was "unresponsive" before being taken to an area hospital. 

Semaj tragically died, and on Thursday an autopsy performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences determined that his cause of death was congestive heart failure due to cardiomegaly with biventricular hypertrophy, resulting from a coronary anomaly. 

The death was classified as natural. 

The Mayo Clinic's website defines cardiomegaly as an enlarged heart, and ventricular hypertrophy as a thickening of the heart walls. The condition can cause the heart to fail to pump blood efficiently.

"Semaj was a young man who brought joy and inspiration to his peers, teammates, coaches, and faculty members. His loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew him," Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb wrote in a statement on Facebook at the time of his passing. 

Semaj was one of seven football-related deaths in the month of August, prompting warnings from parents and others to take sports safety measures more seriously.

The circumstances of their deaths ranged from heatstroke to chest pains to head injuries. 

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

