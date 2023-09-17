Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Alabama drops out of top 10, Georgia remains No. 1 in latest AP college football rankings

Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2015 as the new rankings were released on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide had a less-than-convincing victory over South Florida on Saturday and fell to Texas the week before. The lack of confidence in the Nick Saban-led squad appeared to be apparent in the latest poll. 

However, Alabama still has the longest streak in the country of consecutive weeks being ranked, with 249.

Malachi Moore runs

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore celebrates after intercepting a pass by South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Georgia remained No. 1 with a 24-14 win over South Carolina. Michigan is at No. 2 and Texas was ranked No. 3. It’s the highest they’ve been since the 2009 season when they lost in the BCS Championship.

Florida State reached No. 4 as they eked out a win over Boston College and USC rounded out the top 5.

Mykel Williams sacks Spencer Rattler

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams as he releases a pass, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad fell one spot to No. 19 with No. 10 Oregon next on the docket. The Buffaloes defeated Colorado State in two overtimes but it wasn’t as dominant a fashion as it was initially thought. Colorado was a 24-point favorite going into the game.

DEION SANDERS SHRUGS OFF COLORADO STATE TRASH TALK AFTER WIN: 'I’M ON TO BIGGER THINGS'

Here’s how the rest of the rankings played out.

  1. Georgia (3-0)
  2. Michigan (3-0)
  3. Texas (3-0)
  4. Florida State (3-0)
  5. USC (3-0)
  6. Ohio State (3-0)
  7. Penn State (3-0)
  8. Washington (3-0)
  9. Notre Dame (4-0)
  10. Oregon (3-0)
  11. Utah (3-0)
  12. LSU (2-1)
  13. Alabama (2-1)
  14. Oregon State (3-0)
  15. Ole Miss (3-0)
  16. Oklahoma (3-0)
  17. North Carolina (3-0)
  18. Duke (3-0)
  19. Colorado (3-0)
  20. Miami-FL (3-0)
  21. Washington State (3-0)
  22. UCLA (3-0)
  23. Tennessee (2-1)
  24. Iowa (3-0)
  25. Florida (2-1)

Shilo Sanders returns interception for a TD

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders returns an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Clemson, Missouri, Kansas State, TCU, Fresno State, Kansas, Tulane, Kentucky, Maryland, BYU, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Louisville and Auburn also received votes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.