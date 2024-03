Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Alabama mayor who said he would tell Black athletes and parents to seek other colleges and universities outside of the state if lawmakers passed an anti-DEI was silent as officials did just that.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital on Wednesday as Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation that banned diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public schools, universities and state agencies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To the parents of minority athletes who are helping their children decide if they want to play sports at those institutions: Would you be cool with your child playing at schools where diversity among staff is actively being discouraged?" he wrote on X on Feb. 21.

"Although I'm the biggest Bama fan, I have no problem organizing Black parents and athletes to attend other institutions outside of the state where diversity and inclusion are prioritized."

Woodfin did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions on whether he stands by his remarks on X.

The legislation limits teaching "divisive concepts" about race and gender at public colleges and universities and requires transgender students to use the bathroom that aligns with their biological sex.

NFL LEGEND EMMITT SMITH RIPS UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA FOR ELIMINATING DEI POSITIONS

The measure defines "divisive concepts" as casting "fault, blame or bias" to any race, religion, gender or nationality.

Concepts including teachings that a person is "inherently responsible for actions committed in the past" or that a person should "accept, acknowledge, affirm or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity or a need to apologize" based on their race, religion, gender or background are also considered divisive under the legislation.

DEI programs and discussions are still allowed on campuses as long as they do not use state funds.

"My administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe," Ivey said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Fox News’ Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.