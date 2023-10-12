Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Al Michaels dishes on Amazon's Taylor Swift coverage plan if she's at Chiefs game

Swift is rumored to be at the game to cheer on Travis Kelce

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
With Taylor Swift rumored to be at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium tonight, Amazon Prime’s broadcast will likely feature a handful of shots of her mingling with her luxury suite buddies and cheering on Travis Kelce and the boys.

Al Michaels, who will be on the call with Kirk Herbstreit for the game, provided an inside look of sorts on how the broadcast will go should Swift be in attendance during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina on his "Traina Thoughts" podcast.

Travis Kelce with his helmet on

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 1, 2023. (Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network)

"What we’re gonna do tonight, everything in moderation," Michaels told the outlet. "Our crew talked about it this morning. You can’t make a sideshow the show. The vast majority of the audience are tuning in to watch a football game. 

"There are people — I don’t know how many, it could be a sizable number — but it’s certainly not a majority, that if you trained the camera on her all night long, they’d be satisfied with that. This is not what we’re going to do.

Taylor Swift at her premiere

Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles Oct. 11, 2023.  (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

PATRICK MAHOMES MAKES HISTORY WITH FIRST CAREER WIN OVER VIKINGS AND OTHER WEEK 5 STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

"There might be an appropriate shot or a couple. I don’t know what the number is going to be. If Kelce scores six touchdowns, who the hell knows what we’re going to do? But, for the most part, just in moderation. The game is still the important element here, by far. That’s our thought. After that, you sort of make it, one of my favorite words — farcical."

The legendary broadcaster stressed again, "Moderation."

Al Michaels at the Bears-Commanders game

Al Michaels walks on the field before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

It didn’t appear Michaels is a Swiftie. But he said his granddaughter and her friends are "obsessed" with the pop star.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.