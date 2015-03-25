Expand / Collapse search
Ajala sets school record with 282 yards receiving as Fordham tops Yale 52-31 to improve to 8-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Sam Ajala set a school record with 282 yards receiving, guiding a high-powered Fordham offense to a 52-31 win over Yale Saturday.

The Rams improved to 8-0 for the first time in school history with the victory over Yale (3-2).

The Fordham offense ignited early as Michael Nebrich found Ajala with a 68-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the opening drive. A 17-yard touchdown run from Henry Furman tied the game at 7-7 but the Rams responded with 17 unanswered points, highlighted by two more touchdown passes from Nebrich to Ajala.

Ajala tied another school record, catching four touchdown passes. Nebrich broke a career-high mark set last week against Georgetown with 421 yards passing against Yale.

Yale was hurt by four turnovers, and 35 second-half points from Fordham kept the Bulldogs from closing the deficit.

Candler Rich rushed for career-high 159 yards and a touchdown to lead Yale.